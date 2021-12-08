As England slump in opening Ashes Test, Chappell says Root not much of a captain

Brisbane :

Under Root's captaincy, England lost the away series to India 1-3 in February-March this year, which was followed by a 0-1 home loss to New Zealand in the two-Test series. India again took the upper hand in the five-Test series in England following the World Test Championship final where they are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

The fifth and final Test had to be postponed because of the bio-bubble breach in the Indian camp.

"I think he's (Root) a very good batsman but he's not much of a captain," Chappell said on Sportsday on Wednesday. "He doesn't have a great imagination and I think that's important in Australia."

Chappell, however, had high hopes from new Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who he said "will be a good captain". Cummins has taken over the leadership role from Tim Paine, who voluntarily quit captaincy in the wake of the sexting scandal involving a former Cricket Tasmania staffer. Paine later decided to take an indefinite break from the game.

"Pat Cummins will be a good captain, I think it will take him a while to get into the job but I think by the end of the series, I think Pat will be miles in front of Joe (Root) as a captain and if that's the case, Australia will win pretty comfortably," said Chappell.

Chappell said England all-rounder Ben Stokes will make a better skipper, saying he had a "lot going for him".

"I think Stokes would be a good captain. Aggressive players don't always make good captains but I think Stokes has a lot going for him. He has a great cricket brain, he's a great batsman and bowler and don't underestimate his fielding. I think he would be a good captain and Joe Root would do well to listen to him," Chappell concluded.