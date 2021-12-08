SSurjeet Singh to lead Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi Season 8

Chennai :

Towering raider K Prapanjan will be his deputy, Thalaivas announced via its social media handles.





Right-cover defender Surjeet, who has earned 287 points from 94 PKL appearances, had led Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan in the past.





Vice-captain Prapanjan has made a return to the franchise after four years, having previously represented it in Pro Kabaddi 2017.





The J Udaya Kumar-coached Thalaivas will begin its PKL Season 8 campaign against southern rival Telugu Titans on December 22.