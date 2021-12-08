SSurjeet Singh to lead Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi Season 8

Experienced cover defender PO Surjeet Singh was on Tuesday named the captain of Tamil Thalaivas for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from December 22.
Chennai:
Towering raider K Prapanjan will be his deputy, Thalaivas announced via its social media handles.
Right-cover defender Surjeet, who has earned 287 points from 94 PKL appearances, had led Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan in the past.
Vice-captain Prapanjan has made a return to the franchise after four years, having previously represented it in Pro Kabaddi 2017.
The J Udaya Kumar-coached Thalaivas will begin its PKL Season 8 campaign against southern rival Telugu Titans on December 22.
