U-19 cricket: Tamil Nadu openers SR Athish, B Sachin hit hundreds

Chennai :

The left-handed opening duo of Athish and Sachin put on a mammoth 212 runs off 56.4 overs for Tamil Nadu, which still has eight wickets in its kitty in the first essay.





Earlier, Goa, which began the day on its overnight score of 222 for 6, was bowled out for 251 in 102.1 overs.





BRIEF SCORES: Goa (1st innings) 251 in 102.1 overs (Kaushal Hattangadi 96, Udit Yadav 64, CV Achyuth 3/41, P Vignesh 3/72, B Aaditya 2/42) vs Tamil Nadu (1st innings) 255/2 in 75 overs (SR Athish 115, B Sachin 102, A Badrinath 26*)