FC Goa posts first ISL win

Vasco da Gama :

With the win, Goa, which had suffered defeats in each of its opening three matches, moved out of the foot of the table with three points from four games.





The bottom-placed East Bengal is the sole winless club and has earned only two points from five matches.





Alberto Noguera (14’ & 79’) netted a brace for the ‘Gaurs’, with Jorge Ortiz (32’ (P)) also making it to the scorecard after making no mistake from the spot.





Antonio Perosevic found the back of the net at both ends – striking a double (26’ & 59’) for East Bengal while unfortunately putting the ball in his own goal (44’) in the first half. SCEB midfielder Amir Dervisevic (37’) had reduced the deficit to one goal for a brief period.