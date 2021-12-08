SA names 21-man squad for India series

Johannesburg :

Pace bowler Duanne Oliver, who last played a Test match in 2019, is also back in the side, which will be led by Dean Elgar. The seasoned pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje too has returned after being rested for the ODIs against the Netherlands. Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen have also made their way back into the team.





The three-match rubber is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC), with India aiming to secure its maiden series win in South Africa.





SQUAD: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton and Duanne Olivier