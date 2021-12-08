Tamil Nadu eyes white-ball double

Chennai :

While Tamil Nadu has been a powerhouse in the shorter formats of the game, it isn’t resting on its laurels. Boasting two SMA T20 crowns in 2021, Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, is on a mission to end an already glittering year with the prized Vijay Hazare (50-over) Trophy.





“We have a good side. We will have some tough matches; we won’t take any team lightly. But, I am pretty confident [of winning the title],” M Venkataramana, who began his Tamil Nadu coaching stint with a victorious run in the SMA Trophy 2021-22, told DT Next.





Tamil Nadu has been pitted alongside defending champion Mumbai, Karnataka, Bengal, Pondicherry and Baroda in Elite Group B, and will play its opening phase fixtures in Thiruvananthapuram. Venkataramana is positive that his team would pass the first test with flying colours, despite being placed in a pool of heavyweights.





“They (other sides in the group) have past records, but we have a good team. We won’t look at names [in the opposition camp] and worry about them. We will stick to our plans and try to execute them [in the best way possible],” said former India spinner Venkataramana.





Chief coach Venkataramana is banking on wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, all-rounder Washington Sundar and Baba Indrajith, who are back in the team after a brief spell on the sidelines. “They are experienced campaigners. I believe that they will strengthen our batting. Their return is a big boost for us. The young boys can learn by being around the senior pros. They will help the team in many ways,” Venkataramana added.





Venkataramana also said that Tamil Nadu is well prepared for the premier 50-over competition. “[Despite the rains], we had three or four sessions in Chennai. We landed here (Thiruvananthapuram) on Saturday and began practising on Monday.”





‘Share a good bond with Vijay Shankar’





Venkataramana hopes to forge a long-lasting partnership with Vijay Shankar. “I am looking at him (Vijay Shankar) as the captain for the whole season. Our wavelength is good. I have been able to discuss with him and plan things accordingly. We hope to build a good team [during our time together],” added Venkataramana.



