ISL: Jamshedpur defeats Bagan 2-1

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered its second successive defeat of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season as it went down 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium here on Monday.
North Goa:
Mohun Bagan had lost 1-5 to defending champion Mumbai City FC in its previous match. Len Doungel (37’) and super substitute Alex Lima (84’) got on the scorecard for Jamshedpur on Monday, with the versatile Pritam Kotal (89’) pulling a goal back for ATKMB.
JFC remains unbeaten in the competition with eight points from four matches, while Mohun Bagan has earned six points from four games.
