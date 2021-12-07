ISL: Jamshedpur defeats Bagan 2-1

Roy Krishna of ATKMohun Bagan and Laldinliana Renthlei of Jamshedpur FC during ISL match(Image: PTI)

North Goa :

Mohun Bagan had lost 1-5 to defending champion Mumbai City FC in its previous match. Len Doungel (37’) and super substitute Alex Lima (84’) got on the scorecard for Jamshedpur on Monday, with the versatile Pritam Kotal (89’) pulling a goal back for ATKMB.





JFC remains unbeaten in the competition with eight points from four matches, while Mohun Bagan has earned six points from four games.