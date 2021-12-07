Goa batter Kaushal shines against Tamil Nadu on opening day

Skipper Kaushal Hattangadi (96 off 128 balls, 17 fours, 1 six) fell just four runs short of a century as Goa put 222 for 6 on the board against Tamil Nadu, at stumps on Day One of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C four-day fixture at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Monday.
Chennai:
Udit Yadav (53 batting off 225 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) remained unbeaten at the close of play on the first day, with B Aaditya (2/42) and P Vignesh (2/71) picking up two wickets apiece for Tamil Nadu.
BRIEF SCORES: Goa (1st innings) 222/6 in 90 overs (Kaushal Hattangadi 96, Udit Yadav 53*, B Aaditya 2/42, P Vignesh 2/71) vs Tamil Nadu
