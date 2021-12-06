Kohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi :

Irfan made the comment on Twitter after the Kohli-led side thrashed the Black Caps by a huge margin, 372 runs, to seal the Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

"As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09 per cent and the second spot is at 45 per cent," tweeted Irfan.

The victory in Mumbai also meant that India registered their 14th consecutive series win at home and 11th straight under Kohli's leadership.

With the home series win, India bagged 12 points and climbed to number one position in the World Test Championship 2021/23 standings. Now they have 124 points and are ahead of New Zealand who have 121 rating points.

Australia, who are set to start the Ashes series from December 8, are in third position with 108 points, while England are in fourth position, just one point behind Australia.

They are followed by Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49), and Zimbabwe (31).

India will now head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.





