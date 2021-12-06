Kohli becomes first player to win 50 international matches in each format

Mumbai :

Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/51zC4hceku — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021





Resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand. In his very next over, Jayant Yadav dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. "Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," BCCI tweeted.