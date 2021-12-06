Kohli becomes first player to win 50 international matches in each format

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format of the game. Kohli achieved the feat after India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/51zC4hceku— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021
CHAMPIONS 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021
This is #TeamIndia's 14th consecutive Test series win at home.#INDvNZ@Paytmpic.twitter.com/FtKIKVCzt8
