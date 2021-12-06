TN loses to Odisha in last-8

Chennai :

First-half goals from Karishma Oram (27’) and Satyabati Khadia (37’) helped Odisha seal a berth in the last-four stage. Tamil Nadu, which netted as many as 27 goals during the group phase, chased the game in the second period but couldn’t get past a well-drilled Odisha backline. While Tamil Nadu’s campaign ended on a disappointing note following the loss, forward Sandhiya had a tournament to remember since she found the back of the net 12 times.