Argentina clinches second junior hockey WC title

Bhubaneswar :

Domene converted three penalty corners in the 10th, 25th and 50th minute, while Franco Agoistini (60th) scored a field goal just seconds from the final hooter to hand Argentina its second title.





Julius Hayner (36th) and Mas Pfandt (47th) were the goal getters for Germany.





Argentina had earlier won the title way back in 2005 in Rotterdam where it defeated Australia 2-1.





The Argentines were by far the better side on display in the first quarter as they dominated the game by pressing hard on the German defence.





As has been their game, the Germans sat back and waited for counterattacks.





But Germany’s ploy backfired as Argentina took the lead in the 10th minute through Domene from a penalty corner. Argentina doubled its lead in the 25th minute when Domene once again found the back of the net from a penalty corner to go into half time leading 2-0.





India loses to France 1-3





Title hopes already shattered, defending champion India even failed to finish on the podium as it lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal play-off match.





France skipper Timothee Clement slammed a hat-trick to stun the host once again and secure the bronze medal.





Clement converted three penalty corners for France in the 26th, 34th and 47th minutes while India’s lone goal was struck by Sudeep Chirmako in the 42nd minute.





It was the second consecutive flop show from the Indians after their superlative performance against Belgium in the quarterfinals.





The third-fourth place match was a chance for India to avenge its 4-5 defeat against France in the tournament opener, but it was not to be as the European side continued to dominate the host with a superb performance.