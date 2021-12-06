Aim is to improve further: Axar

Mumbai :

Patel has largely remained under the shadow of another orthodox left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s for years before he made the year 2021 his own with 36 wickets with his fifth Test ongoing.





“Actually, this has been my dream year you can say. The way I bowled in England series and now how the New Zealand series panned out, in between there was IPL so I can say that this has really been a good year for me personally,” Axar, who had scores of 52 and 41 not out in this Test, said.





“My endeavour is to keep improving and look at areas where I need to get better. All the hard work that I have put in has finally yielded results this year,” Axar added.