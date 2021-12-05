IndvsNZ: Haven't planned anything special for Rachin Ravindra, says Axar Patel

Mumbai :

India dominated Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the first Test, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel have put up a gritty performance to ensure that the visitors walked away with a draw.





But Axar feels India can get over the line this time since there are two days to bowl New Zealand out. "We haven't planned anything special for him (Rachin Ravindra). We have talked to our bowling coach to know his weakness and will try to bowl there only. We should be patient as that (first Test) time we had less time but now we have two days, so obviously, that's an advantage for us," said Axar while replying to an ANI query in a virtual press conference.





When ANI asked Axar about his camaraderie with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, he said, "It's (to bowl wicket to wicket) natural. Whenever I communicate with Jaddu bhai (Jadeja), I ask him about the mental aspect of the game. Similarly in the batting too, we talk about how can we accelerate when we are set or whom to target." Axar on Sunday smashed 41 runs in just 26 balls as India declared at 276/7 to set a mammoth target for New Zealand.





"The way I batted in the England tour and the way I am batting right now, Team has belief in my abilities," said Axar. "On a previous occasion I had failed to leave a mark but now I converted those chances. And when me, Ashwin and Jadeja all three plays in a game, our batting becomes strong. So its a good sign for the team," he added.





New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls were the only positive for the visitors on Sunday as Kiwis score read 140/5 at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India.



