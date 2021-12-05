Birthday wishes pour in for Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi :

"10,179 runs in 247 international matches Most runs for India on Test debut 2013 Champions Trophy winner Here's wishing @SDhawan25, a happy birthday," tweeted ICC, Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the southpaw and captioned it, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the one and only Gabbar looking forward to your epic comeback - keep working hard and let the bat do the talking! Loads of love brother @shikhardofficial."





Former India batter Suresh Raina also took to his Twitter and wished Dhawan all the 'happiness' on his special day. "Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 bro. Keep playing with the same passion always, wishing you all the happiness & success! #HappyBirthdayShikharDhawan," tweeted Raina.





Shikhar Dhawan was last seen playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.





10,179 runs in 247 international matches 🏏

Most runs for India on Test debut 🔥

2013 Champions Trophy winner 🏆



Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a happy birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3hcS5oRuVX — ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2021







