IndvsNZ 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal to not take field after being hit on right forearm

Mumbai :

"Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure," BCCI said in a statement.





Shubman Gill will also not be taking the field after being hit during fielding in the first innings on Saturday. "Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today," said BCCI.





New Zealand is staring at a defeat against India as they need to score 527 runs with 9 wickets remaining on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. India finally declared at 276/7 setting New Zealand a target of 540 when Ajaz dismissed Jayant Yadav out caught and bowled picking up his 4th wicket of the innings and 14th wicket of the match.





The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 14-225 the best bowling figure in Test matches against India and the 2nd best bowling figure by a New Zealander after Sir Richard Hadlee who took 15 wickets conceding 123 runs against Australia in Brisbane in 1985. Kiwis once again did not get a good start as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham leg before wicket for just 6 with only 13 runs on the board.