IndvsNZ 2nd Test: New Zealand 13/1 in pursuit of 540-run target against India

Mumbai :

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham (6). Will Young (7) was at the crease for the visitors.





India declared their second innings at 276 for seven in the second session. First-innings centurion Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a 62, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill made 47 each. Axar Patel smashed 41 off 26 balls with four sixes and three fours.





Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel followed up his historic 10-wicket haul with four more scalps in India's second essay. With a match haul of 14/225, Ajaz now has the best bowling figures in a Test against India. Resuming at overnight 69 for no loss, India lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (62) and Pujara in the first session but still strengthened their hold of the match.





After bowling out New Zealand for 62, India had decided against enforcing follow-on despite taking a huge first-innings lead of 263 runs. Brief Scores: India: 325 and 276 for seven declared in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47; Ajaz Patel 4/106, Rachin Ravindra 3/56).





New Zealand: 62 and 13 for 1 in 4 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 1/4).



