Great moment for him, NZ cricket and world cricket: Hadlee on Ajaz show

Auckland :

Patel became only the third bowler in history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings. The left-arm spinner achieved the rare feat on Saturday against India in the second Test, joining the illustrious company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.





The 33-year-old spinner also surpassed Hadlee's record of best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985.





''Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch. A well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket,'' Hadlee said in a statement.





''To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed,'' the statement added.