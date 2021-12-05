India loses to Malaysia in squash final

Kuala Lumpur :

Saurav Ghosal, the country’s top-ranked player, went down to Ng Eain Yow 10-12, 4-11, 8-11 while Ramit Tandon stretched Ivan Yeun to four games, but the Indians could not quite make a match of it. Ghosal fought hard in the opening game against his Malaysian opponent, but lost the next two tamely. Tandon bounced back after losing the first game, but Yeun proved too strong in the third and fourth games to win 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-1. Mahesh Mangaonkar defeated Mohammed Sayfiq Kamal in straight games (11-9, 11-7, 11-8) for a consolation win. The India women’s team had lost to Hong Kong in the semi-finals.





RESULT: Final: Men: India lost to Malaysia 1-2 (Saurav Ghosal lost to Ng Eain Yow 10-12, 4-11, 8-11; Ramit Tandon lost to Ivan Yeun 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 1-11; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Mohammed Sayfiq Kamal 11-9, 11-7, 11-8)