The ball to Taylor was a dream: Siraj

Mumbai :

Siraj played a key role in New Zealand getting bowled out for 62 in its first innings as the fast bowler picked up three top-order wickets in quick succession in his opening spell on the second day of the second Test here. Asked about the delivery to Taylor, Siraj said: “We had set the field for an inswinging delivery and the aim was to hit the pads. But as I built my rhythm, I thought why not bowl an outswinger.”





Siraj had split his webbing during the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur and was out of action for a couple of weeks. “When I resumed training after getting injured, I did a lot of single-wicket bowling with an aim to get as much swing as possible. That was my focus. As and when I get a chance in Tests, I have to consistently hit one area and that is what helps me in building my rhythm,” Siraj said.