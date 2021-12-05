It’s the greatest day of my life, says Ajaz

Mumbai :

The 33-year-old Ajaz was elated for his exceptional show as he became only the third bowler in Test history to return a 10-for in an innings after Jim Laker (1956) and Anil Kumble (1999), a feat which he achieved in the city of his birth. “Personally, it is one of the greatest cricketing days of my life and it probably will always be,” Ajaz said.





“From the team’s perspective, we put ourselves in a tough position. We have to front up [on Sunday] and work as hard as possible and see if we can turn the game around or eke out something special,” admitted Ajaz. Such achievements usually take some time to sink in and before he could savour it, the India bowlers devoured on the Kiwi batters.





So has it sunk in yet? “Not really,” Ajaz said with a smile. “After I came off the field, things happened too quickly. These things don’t sink in until later. It is brilliant for me, my family and my wife. You spend a lot of time away from home as a cricketer and I am just grateful to God for this occasion. It is a very special moment for me.”





He felt humbled by Kumble’s tweet and was grinning from ear to ear. “Yeah, I remember his ten-for. I have seen highlights of that game plenty of times. It is a very illustrious group to be a part of. It is great to see his message and his kind words. I am humbled and fortunate to be in that company,” said Ajaz.





Did the 10-fer cross his mind any time during the early stages of the India first innings? “No, not quite. I knew there was work to do. I wanted to get to the honours board. I told myself [on Friday] that my name was going to be on the honours board but for it to happen was special,” Ajaz went on to add.





Ajaz experienced a gamut of emotions when Rachin Ravindra was underneath the aerial ball at mid-on. “It was a nervous time. We backed Rachin to take it, but the ball wobbled and we were all nervous. I told Neil Wagner, during drinks, that I was more nervous now than I was all game. We don’t have these moments often as cricketers. It was special that it came in Mumbai,” Ajaz sounded emotional.