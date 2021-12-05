Chennai City FC barred from I-League

New Delhi :

The decision to bar Chennai City was taken by the All India Football Federation’s Club Licensing Committee. “The AIFF Club Licensing Committee has taken strong exception to Chennai City FC (the “Club”) for failing to comply with most of the mandatory AIFF Club Licensing Regulations for the forthcoming I-League 2021-22 despite giving additional opportunity after assurances from the Club including a detailed conference call,” the federation said.





Kenkre FC, which finished second in the I-League Qualifiers, will replace CCFC. The I-League will kick off in Kolkata on December 26, but the fixtures for the season are yet to be announced.





Besides banning it from participating in the I-League, the AIFF imposed a FIFA transfer ban on Chennai City.





“With the I-League scheduled to kick off later this month, the committee wasn’t in any position to give any more opportunities to the club, and henceforth, has unanimously decided to not grant the exemption sought by the club, after having failed to receive the ICLS Premier 2 Licence of 2021-22 season. The club is also serving a FIFA transfer ban which doesn’t allow it to sign players.” CCFC had defeated Minerva Punjab FC 3–1 to be crowned the 2018–19 I-League title-winner.