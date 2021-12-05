ISL: Camara nets last-minute winner as NorthEast beats Goa

Fatorda :

Head coach Khalid Jamil breathed a sigh of relief in the end as the ‘Highlanders’ closed out a rather inconsistent evening on a high, leaving the Gaurs languishing at the bottom of the table with no points. NorthEast found the opener through Rochharzela (10’), but Alexander Romario Jesuraj (13’) equalised minutes later for Goa.





The move to hand Rochharzela his first start of the season paid dividends at the very outset. Mathias Coureur won the ball from the left with Dylan Fox unable to intercept. A through ball played to Rochharzela saw him clear and the Mizoram-born winger went into the box to shoot home, albeit after a deflection off the upright.





But, the joy was short-lived. Jorge Ortiz ran close to the byline and squared the ball to Romario, who flipped it back. The ball was played back into space from the other end by Alberto Noguera and Romario made amends by slotting it past the NEUFC goalkeeper.





NorthEast could have taken the lead just before the break when a Sehnaj Singh free-kick found Lalkhawpuimawia, who managed to beat Dheeraj Singh but failed to find the target with a header. Goa manager Juan Ferrando brought on Devendra Murgaonkar to spice up the attack but it was Coureur at the other end who threatened to disturb the scorers.





The NEUFC striker took a half volley from outside the box but was denied by the post at the hour mark. Ten minutes later, Coureur hit the iron again! A long punt from the centre circle had Dheeraj’s heart in his mouth but the ball ricocheted off the bar. But, late heroics by Camara (90+4’) sealed the match for the ‘Highlanders’.





A brilliant long-range strike by Camara found the left corner of the target, giving NorthEast the all important win.





Result: NorthEast United FC 2 (Rochharzela 10, K Camara 90+4) bt FC Goa 1 (Romario 13)