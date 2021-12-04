From shifting base to spin: What all we know about Ajaz Patel

Mumbai :

The shift and switch both worked wonders as he became only the third bowler in Test cricket's 144-year-long history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.





The Mumbai-born Patel achieved the feat on the second day of the ongoing second Test against India here. He is playing in the country of his birth for the first time in his career.





Born in the suburbs of Jogeshwari in Mumbai, Ajaz was born to a Gujarati family. Ajaz's family owns a house in Jogeshwari. His mother used to teach at a school near Oshiwara, while his father was in the refrigeration business





Ajaz’s family had shifted to New Zealand when he was 8 years old. He was encouraged by his uncle Sayeed Patel and was enrolled into the Suburbs New Lynn Cricket Club in Auckland – where his journey with cricket started. Ajaz, who wanted to be a fast bowler, turned into a left-arm spinner after former New Zealand spinner Dipak Patel told him to take up spin instead.





Patel made his List A debut on 27 December 2015 in the 2015–16 Ford Trophy. He took the most wickets in the 2015–16 Plunket Shield season, with 43 dismissals. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the following season, with 44 dismissals.





In April 2018, Patel was named the Men's Domestic Player of the Year at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.In July 2018, Patel was named in New Zealand's Test squad for their series against Pakistan.