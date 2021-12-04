Sat, Dec 04, 2021

Sindhu enters final of BWF World Tour Finals, beats Yamaguchi in semis

Published: Dec 04,202106:10 PM by PTI

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals on Saturday.

P V Sindhu (Source: Twitter)
Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals on Saturday. Reigning world champion and the two time Olympic medallist beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match. It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat. The world number 7 Indian had come into the match with an overall head-to-head win-loss record of 12-8 against the world number three Japanese.

Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events -- French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open -- before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals.

She had finished runner-up in the Swiss Open in March.

