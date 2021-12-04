Kohli was simply not out: Warne

New Delhi :

Kohli was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire on the fourth ball of his innings though the bat and pad appeared very close to the ball. ''This is simply - not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use/accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here's a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first,'' Warne tweeted.





Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel bowled one that straightened after pitching as the Indian skipper tried to play a forward defensive stroke. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out and Kohli immediately asked for a review.





The replay was inconclusive on whether it hit the bat first or the pad and as per rule, TV umpire Virender Sharma went with the decision of his on-field colleague, leaving Kohli absolutely livid.





He had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon and was seen expressing his displeasure.