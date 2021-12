U-25 cricket: TN goes down to Goa

Chennai :

Rain intervened when Tamil Nadu was 158 for 7 in 30.2 overs while chasing 208 runs for a place in the competition’s last-eight stage.





BRIEF SCORES: Goa 207 in 46.3 overs (Suyash S Prabhudessai 36, Tunish Sawker 86, Mohit Redkar 26, S Ajith Ram 5/43, V Gowtham 3/28) bt Tamil Nadu 158/7 in 30.2 overs (S Aravind 48, Nidhish S Rajagopal 27, U Mukilesh 32*, Mohit Redkar 2/42, S Nishal 2/21) by 9 runs via VJD method