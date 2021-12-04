Women’s football: TN sails into last-8

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu ended its group assignment with two wins and a draw to progress to the next stage. Sandhiya, who struck a total of nine goals in the team’s opening two matches, was once again the star of the show. A Durga (25’), S Kowsalya (45+2’(P)) and S Priyadharshini (87’) also got on the scorecard for Tamil Nadu against Punjab. In the last-eight phase on Sunday, K Sumithra-led Tamil Nadu will be up against Odisha.