Junior Hockey WC: Germany dashes India’s hopes

Bhubaneswar :

Germany will meet Argentina in the summit clash. The Germans scored through Erik Kleinlein (15th minute), Aron Flatten (21st), skipper Hannes Muller (24th) and Christopher Kutter (25th) in the semi-final clash. For India, Uttam Singh (25th) and Boby Singh Dhami (60th) were the goal-getters.





India will play France in the third-fourth place classification match on Sunday. Germany was the better side in the first quarter and took the lead just 25 seconds from the end. Kleinlein scored off a rebound from Germany’s second penalty corner after the initial flick was saved by Prasanth. Six minutes into the second quarter, Germany doubled its lead through Flatten.





Minutes later, the Germans surged 3-0 ahead when skipper Muller found the back of the net to the right of Pawan with a reverse hit. India responded immediately and pulled a goal back through Uttam, who tapped in Rahul Kumar Rajbhar’s cross.But India’s joy was short-lived as it conceded another penalty corner seconds later, which resulted in a penalty stroke. Kutter made no mistake from the spot as Germany led 4-1 at half time. In what came as a consolation, Dhami scored just seconds from the final hooter.





RESULT: India 2 (Uttam 25, Dhami 60) lost to Germany 4 (Kleinlein 15, Flatten 21, Muller 24, Kutter 25)