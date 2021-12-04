Chennaiyin shares spoils with EB

Vasco da Gama :

Following the result, Chennaiyin sits top of the standings with seven points from three matches while East Bengal is ninth with two points from four games. Goalkeeper Suvam Sen kept the Kolkata side in the game early on.





Mirlan Murzaev tested him from point-blank range before Lallianzuala Chhangte shot straight at the shot-stopper. CFC dominated the proceedings as SCEB midfielder Amir Dervisevic almost scored an own goal in the 25th minute. While there was a flurry of half-chances, neither side looked promising enough to break the deadlock before the interval.





Five minutes into the second half, Suvam fisted away an incoming ball from Vladimir Koman but the loose ball fell to Chhangte. However, the winger’s attempt was blocked. Anirudh Thapa then found Jerry Lalrinzuala on the through as the full-back flung a wild shot.





Ariel Borysiuk later had a shot, but the attempt was blocked by Tomislav Mrcela. In the final quarter of the match, SCEB had a few chances to take home all three points.





RESULT: Chennaiyin FC 0 drew with SC East Bengal 0