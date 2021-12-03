Junior Men's Hockey WC: Argentina beat France 3-1 to reach final

Bhubaneswar :

Both teams failed to score in the stipulated 60 minute time, forcing the match into a penalty shoot-out, where Argentina emerged victorious. Lucio Mendez, Bautista Capurro and Franco Agostini scored for Argentina while only skipper Timothee Clement found the net for France during penalty shoot-out.

The 2005 champions Argentina will now face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Germany. Argentina's Facundo Zarate was named Player of the Match for leading his country to their third final at the Junior World Cup.