2nd Test between India and NZ to start at noon after delay due to overnight rain

Mumbai :

The first day's play was to start at 9:30am IST but it was delayed due to wet outfield due to incessant rain in the past two days.





The umpires made two pitch inspections -- at 9:30am and 10:30 am -- and decided to have the toss at 11:30am and start the match at 12pm. Rain has stopped but the umpires said the 30-yard circle and the bowlers' run-ups were the main issues.





The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.