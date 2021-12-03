Ind vs NZ: Injuries rule Ishant, Jadeja, Rahane out of 2nd Test

Mumbai :

The match is expected to start later Friday amid wet weather. ''Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai,'' read a BCCI statement.





Ishant, who would also have been dropped, developed a left little finger dislocation, as per the media release.





''Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.'' The big blow is, however, Jadeja's forearm injury, with which he played the Kanpur Test.





''All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.





''He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.''