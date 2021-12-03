Ind vs NZ: Second Test start delayed due to soggy ground

Mumbai :

The umpires will have an inspection at 9.30 am and take a call regarding the start of the match. There are still wet patches on the bowlers' run-up, which the ground staff is trying to tackle.

With no rains here on Thursday, there are chances that the day will see some action. Though conditions a slightly overcast, the sun has been peeking through the cloud cover once in a while, which will further help the ground get dry faster.