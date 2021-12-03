Asian Squash Championships: India teams in semis

Kuala Lumpur :

While the top-seeded India men’s team routed Indonesia 3-0 to finish with an unbeaten record after five matches in Pool A, the women’s squad that is seeded third put it across Iran 3-0 to end up second behind Malaysia in Pool B with two victories.





RESULTS:Men: India bt Indonesia 3-0 (Ramit Tandon bt Satria Bagus Laksana 11-4, 11-4, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Agung Wilant 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Ade Furkon 11-4, 11-2, 11-5); Women: India bt Iran 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Ghazal Sharafpour 11-7, 11-2, 11-3; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-3, 11-8, 11-6; Urwashi Joshi bt Ailee Nayeri 11-1, 11-5, 11-5)