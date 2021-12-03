U-19 cricket: Rain plays spoilsport again

The final day’s play of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C four-day match between Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Thursday was also washed out due to rain.
Chennai:
It is to be recalled that there was no action on the third day owing to inclement weather. Since the first innings was incomplete, both teams took home a point each.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 325 drew with Madhya Pradesh 215/3 in 66 overs (Prithviraj Singh Tomar 34, Aman Singh Solanki 68, Akshat Raghuwanshi 51*, Abhishek Mavi 37*); Points: TN 1; MP 1
