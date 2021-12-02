INDvNZ 2nd Test: Siraj should replace Ishant for Mumbai Test, says Harmison

Mumbai :

"I don't understand how Ishant Sharma got another game of Test cricket after what he did in England, so for me, I'd bring Siraj in for him. The three spinners bowled well enough, so they'll be the only changes I make," Harmison told to talkSPORT.

Ishant, India's most-experienced Test bowler, hasn't picked a single wicket in three innings now and has not been in the best of forms since returning to the team after an injury layoff earlier this year.

Harmison said that India might also look to make changes in the batting order by dropping veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. He said both Pujara and Rahane "looked done" in Kanpur and suggested the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav in the team as he is well-versed with the conditions in Mumbai.

"I think they both make way, there are lots of questions about Rahane and Pujara, they both might make way. I think Suryakumar Yadav was brought into the squad as a replacement for KL Rahul, I think they both [Rahane and Pujara] looked as if they were done, they both walked off the field in that first innings as they knew it may be the last time they walk off the field for India," he said.

Harmison said that Pujar's form is a bigger concern as the batsman did not make a hundred in his 39 innings.

"Pujara especially, 39 innings without a hundred is a long time for a player to bat in the top six and still warrant a place in that great Indian side," Harmison said.