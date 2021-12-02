India men’s team maintains unbeaten run

The top-seeded India men’s team defeated Pakistan 2-1 in Pool A here on Wednesday to remain undefeated after four matches at the Asian Squash Team Championships. Earlier, the India men had beaten Japan 3-0 with Saurav Ghosal leading from the front with a comfortable win.

Saurav Ghosal Kuala Lumpur : RESULTS:Men: India bt Japan 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Ryosei Kobayashi 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6; Ramit Tandon bt Tomotaka Endo 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Naoki Hayashi 11-0, 11-1, 12-10); India bt Pakistan 2-1 (Ramit bt Muhammad Asim Khan 11-5, 11-9, 14-12; Mahesh lost to Nasir Iqbal 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 7-11; Saurav bt Tayyab Aslam 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8)

Women: Malaysia bt India 2-1 (Rachel Arnold lost to Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11; Aifa Azman bt Sunyana Kuruvilla 11-9, 11-4, 11-7; Ainaa Amani bt Urwashi Joshi 11-5, 11-9, 11-8) RESULTS:Men: India bt Japan 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Ryosei Kobayashi 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6; Ramit Tandon bt Tomotaka Endo 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Naoki Hayashi 11-0, 11-1, 12-10); India bt Pakistan 2-1 (Ramit bt Muhammad Asim Khan 11-5, 11-9, 14-12; Mahesh lost to Nasir Iqbal 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 7-11; Saurav bt Tayyab Aslam 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8) Related Tags : Asian Squash Team Championships | Saurav Ghosal