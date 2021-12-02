Mumbai puts five past Mohun Bagan

Fatorda :

Vikram Pratap Singh (4’ & 25’), Igor Angulo (38’), Mourtada Fall (47’) and Bipin Singh (52’) scored for Mumbai City while David Williams (60’) came off the bench to net a consolation goal for the ‘Mariners’. Following the one-sided contest, both MCFC and ATKMB have six points each from three matches apiece.





Mohun Bagan’s sorry state of affairs was highlighted by one statistic – 0 shots on target in the first half. To make matters worse, ATKMB defensive midfielder Deepak Tangri received his marching orders early in the second half.





While it would be hurt by the loss, Mohun Bagan would be keen to come up with a response when it meets Jamshedpur FC on December 6. On Thursday, Jamshedpur will take on Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.





RESULT: Mumbai City FC 5 (Vikram 4 & 25, I Angulo 38, Fall 47, Bipin 52) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (D Williams 60)