India in Junior Hockey WC Semis

Bhubaneswar

India, which had defeated Belgium 2-1 in the 2016 edition final in Lucknow, continued its dominance over the European side in junior hockey. Shardanand Tiwari’s penalty corner conversion in the 21th minute was enough for India to seal its place in the last-four.





The match was a classic example of defensive class from both sides, with the Indians doing just enough to edge past their rivals. India will take on last edition’s bronze medallist Germany in the semi-finals on Friday. Six-time champion Germany beat Spain 3-1 in the shoot-out after the teams were locked 2-2 in regulation time.





The Belgians started aggressively and put pressure on the Indian defence in the first few minutes. In the 13th minute, Belgium had the first shy at goal but India custodian Prasanth Chauhan was up to the task to deny Thibeau Stockbroekx from close range.





India’s first scoring chance came just seconds from the first quarter through Uttam Singh, but his effort was kept at bay by Belgium goalkeeper Boris Feldheim. The home side grew in confidence as the match progressed and six minutes into the second quarter, secured its first penalty corner, which was converted by Shardanand.





He was brilliantly set up by Sanjay Kumar’s dummy and made no mistake in putting the ball into the net. Two minutes later, Manjeet hit the side netting with a reverse hit. Belgium got a penalty corner in the 26th minute, but Jeff de Winter’s flick went wide as India held a slender one-goal advantage at half-time.





The Belgians came out attacking in the third quarter, but failed to break the resolute and determined Indian defence. Belgium then went all out in the final quarter and controlled the proceedings, but India did enough to thwart its opponent.





In the 50th minute, India’s second goalkeeper Pawan made a brilliant diving save to his right to keep Roman Duvekot’s attempt away from the goal. Belgium continued to press hard and secured a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, which was saved by the Indian defence.





Three minutes from the final hooter, Belgium withdrew its goalkeeper for an extra outfield player and then earned a penalty corner. But once again, Pawan made a fine save to deny de Winter.





RESULT: India 1 (Shardanand 21(PC)) bt Belgium 0