U-19 cricket: MP on top against TN at end of Day 2

Replying to Tamil Nadu’s first innings score of 325, Madhya Pradesh put 215 for 3 on the board, on Day Two of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C four-day match at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Tuesday.
Chennai:
Aman Singh Solanki (68 off 108 balls, 13 fours) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (51 batting off 82 balls, 10 fours) put Madhya Pradesh in the ascendancy by hitting half-centuries.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 325 in 101.2 overs (B Sachin 37, A Badrinath 60, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 101, K Om Nitin 29, Akash Devkumar 48, Saumy Kumar Pandey 3/50, Aryan Pandey 3/52, Parush Mandal 3/50) vs Madhya Pradesh 215/3 in 66 overs (Prithviraj Singh Tomar 34, Aman Singh Solanki 68, Akshat Raghuwanshi 51*, Abhishek Mavi 37*)
