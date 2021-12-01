U-19 cricket: MP on top against TN at end of Day 2

Chennai :

Aman Singh Solanki (68 off 108 balls, 13 fours) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (51 batting off 82 balls, 10 fours) put Madhya Pradesh in the ascendancy by hitting half-centuries.





BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 325 in 101.2 overs (B Sachin 37, A Badrinath 60, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 101, K Om Nitin 29, Akash Devkumar 48, Saumy Kumar Pandey 3/50, Aryan Pandey 3/52, Parush Mandal 3/50) vs Madhya Pradesh 215/3 in 66 overs (Prithviraj Singh Tomar 34, Aman Singh Solanki 68, Akshat Raghuwanshi 51*, Abhishek Mavi 37*)