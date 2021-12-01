Asian Squash Championships: India off to good start

The top-seeded India men’s team won its first two Pool A matches in the 20th Asian Squash Championships here on Tuesday while the women’s team, seeded third, also began well by beating the Philippines 3-0 in Pool B.

Saurav Ghosal (Source: Twitter) Kuala Lumpur : RESULTS:Men: India bt Iraq 3-0 (Ramit Tandon bt Rasool Hashim Al-sultani 11-9, 11-8, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Abdullah Hashim Al-Sultani 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Hasanain Obeid Dakheel 11-4, 11-3, 11-4); India bt Philippines 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Robert Andrew Garcia 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Mahesh bt David William Pelino 11-1, 11-6, 11-6; Velavan bt Reymark Begornia 11-5, 11-7, 11-2)



Women: India bt Philippines 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Jemyca Aribado 13-11, 11-8, 11-4; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Yvonne Alyssa Dalida 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Urwashi Joshi bt Lizette Reyes 11-2, 11-3, 11-2)