Odisha defeats East Bengal 6-4 in ISL goal fest

Odisha FC came from behind to defeat SC East Bengal 6-4 in an Indian Super League 2021-22 goal fest at the Tilak Maidan here on Tuesday.
Panaji: Darren Sidoel (13’) opened the scoring for the Kolkata side, with substitutes Semboi Haokip (80’) and Daniel Chima (90’ & 90+2’ (P)) also getting on the scoresheet. However, a brace each from centre-back Hector Rodas (33’ & 40’) and striker Aridai Cabrera (71’ & 90+4’) as well as a goal apiece from Javi Hernandez (45’) and Isak Vanlalruatfela (82’) left East Bengal winless in the competition so far. Following the result, OFC, with two wins from two matches, has earned 6 points while SCEB has only a solitary point in its kitty from three games. On Wednesday, defending champion Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who clashed in the Season 7 final, will meet at the JN Stadium in Fatorda.
