IPL 2022 Rention: CSK retains Dhoni, Jadeja, Ali and Gaikwad

Chennai :

Here is the list of players other team has retained:





Chennai Super Kings has retained

Ravindra Jadeja – Rs 16 crore MS Dhoni – Rs 12 crore Moeen Ali – Rs 8 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad– Rs 6 crore





Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained





1)Kane Williamson - Rs 14 crore

2) Abdul Samad (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore

3) Umran Malik (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore





Punjab Kings has retained





1) Mayank Agarwal - Rs 14 crore

2) Arshdeep Singh (uncapped) - Rs 4crore





Mumbai Indians has retained





1) Rohit Sharma - Rs 16 crore

2) Jasprit Bumrah - Rs 12 crore

3) Suryakumar Yadav -Rs 8 crore

4) Kieron Pollard -Rs 6 crore





Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained





1) Virat Kohli - Rs 15 crore

2) Glenn Maxwell - Rs 11 crore

3) Mohammed Siraj - Rs 7 crore





Delhi capitals has retained





1) Rishabh Pant - Rs 16 crore

2) Axar Patel - Rs 9 crore

3) Prithvi Shaw - Rs 7.5 crore

4) Anrich Nortje - Rs6.5 crore





Rajasthan Royals has retained

1) Sanju Samson - Rs14 crore 2) Jos Buttler - Rs 10 crore 3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore





Kolkata Knight Riders has retained

1) Andre Russell - Rs 12 crore 2) Varun Chakravarthy - Rs 8 crore 3) Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore 4) Sunil Narine - Rs 6 crore





For the two new teams, they have a timeframe between 1 December to 25 December to pick three players before the mega auction.



