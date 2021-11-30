IPL 2022 Rention: CSK retains Dhoni, Jadeja, Ali and Gaikwad

CSK makes Ravindra Jadeja their first retention for Rs 16 crores. The franchise also retained skipper MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 12 crores, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively.
Here is the list of players other team has retained:
Chennai Super Kings has retained
Ravindra Jadeja – Rs 16 crore
MS Dhoni – Rs 12 crore
Moeen Ali – Rs 8 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad– Rs 6 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained
1)Kane Williamson - Rs 14 crore
2) Abdul Samad (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore
3) Umran Malik (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore
Punjab Kings has retained
1) Mayank Agarwal - Rs 14 crore
2) Arshdeep Singh (uncapped) - Rs 4crore
Mumbai Indians has retained
1) Rohit Sharma - Rs 16 crore
2) Jasprit Bumrah - Rs 12 crore
3) Suryakumar Yadav -Rs 8 crore
4) Kieron Pollard -Rs 6 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained
1) Virat Kohli - Rs 15 crore
2) Glenn Maxwell - Rs 11 crore
3) Mohammed Siraj - Rs 7 crore
Delhi capitals has retained
1) Rishabh Pant - Rs 16 crore
2) Axar Patel - Rs 9 crore
3) Prithvi Shaw - Rs 7.5 crore
4) Anrich Nortje - Rs6.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals has retained
1) Sanju Samson - Rs14 crore
2) Jos Buttler - Rs 10 crore
3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders has retained
1) Andre Russell - Rs 12 crore
2) Varun Chakravarthy - Rs 8 crore
3) Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore
4) Sunil Narine - Rs 6 crore
For the two new teams, they have a timeframe between 1 December to 25 December to pick three players before the mega auction.
