IPL 2022 Rention: CSK retains Dhoni, Jadeja, Ali and Gaikwad

CSK makes Ravindra Jadeja their first retention for Rs 16 crores. The franchise also retained skipper MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 12 crores, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL
Chennai:
Here is the list of players other team has retained:

Chennai Super Kings has retained

Ravindra Jadeja –  Rs 16 crore
MS Dhoni –  Rs 12 crore
Moeen Ali – Rs 8 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad– Rs 6 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained

1)Kane Williamson - Rs 14 crore
2) Abdul Samad (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore
3) Umran Malik (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore

Punjab Kings has retained

1) Mayank Agarwal - Rs 14 crore
2) Arshdeep Singh (uncapped) - Rs 4crore

 Mumbai Indians has retained

1)  Rohit Sharma - Rs 16 crore
2) Jasprit Bumrah - Rs 12 crore
3) Suryakumar Yadav -Rs  8 crore
4) Kieron Pollard -Rs  6 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained

1) Virat Kohli - Rs 15 crore
2) Glenn Maxwell - Rs 11 crore
3) Mohammed Siraj - Rs 7 crore

Delhi capitals has retained

1) Rishabh Pant - Rs 16 crore
2) Axar Patel - Rs 9 crore
3) Prithvi Shaw - Rs 7.5 crore
4) Anrich Nortje - Rs6.5 crore

 Rajasthan Royals has retained

1) Sanju Samson -  Rs14 crore
2) Jos Buttler - Rs 10 crore
3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped) - Rs 4 crore 

Kolkata Knight Riders has retained

1) Andre Russell -  Rs 12 crore
2) Varun Chakravarthy -  Rs 8 crore
3) Venkatesh Iyer -  Rs 8 crore
4) Sunil Narine - Rs 6 crore

For the two new teams, they have a timeframe between 1 December to 25 December to pick three players before the mega auction.

