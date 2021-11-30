IPL 2022: Franchises thank their players for contributions, memories

New Delhi :

The player retention deadline for the eight existing franchises is over and the BCCI is all set to announce the retention list through a programme by the official broadcaster.

The eight teams are allowed to retain a maximum of four players -- not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners. So, there will be many players, who may not get the opportunity to play for the same franchise again, making it an emotional moment for both cricketers as well as franchises.

Giving a heart-warming farewell to their players, five-time champions Mumbai Indians said they'll always be part of the family.





"It's RETENTION DAY! Few will be reunited. Few will move on to play in different colours. But one thing's for sure, they'll always be part of our #OneFamily," tweeted Mumbai Indians, who are likely to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard.

Meanwhile, defending champions Chennai Super Kings said that the love of 2021 will always be super special.

"The highs and loves of 2021 that we endeared as a family will always be Super Special! The #Yellove will fill our Yellow heart, wherever we go!," tweeted CSK, who are all set to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are in search of a new captain ahead of the next season, said they will always be a family and cherish fond memories.

"All of us are probably not going to be together at RCB again next season, such is the challenge the auction throws at us, but we will always be a family and cherish fond memories. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian," tweeted RCB, who are likely to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who didn't have a great IPL last season, are set to retain Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik.

"We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction #ForeverOrange," tweeted SRH thanking their players.

"Framed in our hearts forever," said Delhi Capitals (DC) in a tweet along with picture featuring all the players.

DC are likely to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel ahead of the next season.

"Our Knights in shining armor #ThankYou #Knights #IPL2021 #KKR #AmiKKR," tweeted Kolkata Knight Riders who are set to retain Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, and Venkatesh Iyer.

"One. Last. Time. Shower some love and messages for #SaddaSquad from #IPL2021," said Punjab Kings along with the team group photo. Punjab are likely to retain only two players -- Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

"One last night as a team," wrote the Rajasthan Royals on Instagram along with the team group picture. RR are set to retain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Once the eight legacy franchises confirm their retention, the two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be able to buy three players from the list of remaining players headed for the auction pool.