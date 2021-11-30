Tue, Nov 30, 2021

Ahead of IPL rentention, RCB provides purse break-up

Published: Nov 30,202109:53 PM by Online Desk

Hours ahead of the retention, Royal Challengers Bangalore took to twitter on the full breakdown of how retentions function and the purse breakdown in the event that clubs decide to keep no more than four players.

Each team has been allocated a purse of Rs 90 crore, according to a report. If a club decides to keep the maximum number of players, which is four, the payout will be as follows: the first player will receive Rs 16 crore, the second will receive Rs 12 crore, the third Rs 8 crore, and the fourth Rs 6 crore. Teams aiming for four retentions would spend a total of Rs 42 crore. In the forthcoming auction, these teams will compete for a reward of Rs 48 crore.

In addition to this, IPL 2022 will see two news teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The teams will also be able to choose a maximum of three players. At least two of these players must be Indian.

For teams opting to retain 3 players, the break-up is as follows:

First player retained for Rs 15 crore

Second player retained for Rs 11 crore

Third player retained for Rs 7 crore

Total amount spent in retention: Rs 33 crore

Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 57 crore

For teams opting to retain 2 players, the break-up is:

First player retained for Rs 14 crore

Second player retained for Rs 10 crore

Total amount spent in retention: Rs 24 crore

Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 66 crore

For teams opting to retain 1 player, the break-up is:

First player retained for Rs 14 crore

Total amount spent in retention: Rs 14 crore

Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 76 crore



