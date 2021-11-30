Ahead of IPL rentention, RCB provides purse break-up

Chennai :

Each team has been allocated a purse of Rs 90 crore, according to a report. If a club decides to keep the maximum number of players, which is four, the payout will be as follows: the first player will receive Rs 16 crore, the second will receive Rs 12 crore, the third Rs 8 crore, and the fourth Rs 6 crore. Teams aiming for four retentions would spend a total of Rs 42 crore. In the forthcoming auction, these teams will compete for a reward of Rs 48 crore.





In addition to this, IPL 2022 will see two news teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The teams will also be able to choose a maximum of three players. At least two of these players must be Indian.





For teams opting to retain 3 players, the break-up is as follows:





First player retained for Rs 15 crore





Second player retained for Rs 11 crore





Third player retained for Rs 7 crore





Total amount spent in retention: Rs 33 crore





Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 57 crore





For teams opting to retain 2 players, the break-up is:





First player retained for Rs 14 crore





Second player retained for Rs 10 crore





Total amount spent in retention: Rs 24 crore





Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 66 crore





For teams opting to retain 1 player, the break-up is:





First player retained for Rs 14 crore





Total amount spent in retention: Rs 14 crore





Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 76 crore











