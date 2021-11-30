Table tennis worlds: Fan, Moregard set up men's singles final

Houston :

Fan showed why he is the world's top player as he defeated Liang 4-1 (11-5, 11-4, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11).





Fan raced to a 3-0 advantage early, winning the first three games 11-5, 11-4, 11-9. Liang managed to take a game off Fan in the fourth game, but his fightback fizzled out as the number one seed clinched the fifth game 13-11 to seal his passage to the final.





Fan will battle against Truls Moregard of Sweden in Monday's final, who shocked German evergreen Timo Boll in the semifinal.





The 19-year-old Swedish has underlined his growing credentials with sterling performances all week, stunning his more illustrious opponents, including Ahmed Saleh, Chuang Chih-Yuan, Patrick Franziska, Lim Jonghoon and Quadri Aruna.





On the women's singles part, Sun Yingsha is set to take on Wang Manyu in an all-Chinese women's singles final after she defeated Wang Yidi 4-1 whilst Wang Manyu showed she could match up to the might of her compatriot and world No. 1 Chen Meng as she rallied from two games down to oust Chen 4-3.