Tamil Nadu U-19 skipper Boopathi hits ton

Captain M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (101 off 110 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) scored a century as Tamil Nadu posted 300 for 8 on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C four-day fixture against Madhya Pradesh at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Monday.
Chennai:
The left-handed Boopathi, who hails from Dindigul, shared a 117-run stand with A Badrinath (60 off 145 balls, 8 fours) for the third wicket.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 300/8 in 90 overs (B Sachin 37, A Badrinath 60, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 101, K Om Nitin 29, Akash Devkumar 28*, Aryan Pandey 3/46, Parush Mandal 3/45) vs Madhya Pradesh
