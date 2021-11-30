Women’s Football C’ship: Tamil Nadu completes 20-0 rout of Telangana

Forward Sandhiya (5’, 22’, 24’, 63’, 70’, 88’, 89’ & 90’) netted an astonishing tally of eight goals as Tamil Nadu demolished Telangana 20-0 in its Senior Women’s National Football Championship Group H opener at the Calicut Medical College Ground in Kozhikode on Monday.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu, which had a field day at the office, struck eight and 12 goals in the first and second halves respectively. Attacker M Saritha (10’, 58’, 65’ & 68’) bagged four goals for the K Sumithra-led Tamil Nadu while midfielders M Malavika (3’, 45+2’ & 87’) and A Durga (15’, 20’ & 79’) got a hat-trick each. S Priyadharshini (49’) also got on the scoresheet in the second period, with Rudrarapu Ravali (78’ OG) making matters worse for Telangana with an own goal. Tamil Nadu will next meet West Bengal in a Group H match in Kozhikode on Wednesday.
