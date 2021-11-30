Phenomenal achievement: Dravid on Ashwin’s feat

Kanpur :

Ashwin dismissed opener Tom Latham to bag his 418th Test wicket and go past Harbhajan Singh on the fifth and final day of the opening Test against New Zealand here. He is now only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets) and Kapil Dev (434) among Indians.





“I think that it is a phenomenal achievement. Harbhajan was a really fine bowler, someone I played a lot of cricket with; he was a terrific bowler for India. To be able to go past Harbhajan in just 80 Test matches is a phenomenal achievement,” said Dravid.





“Ashwin is one of those guys who has been an absolute match-winner for India. You saw that even today (Monday) on a difficult wicket. The way he pulled us back into the game on the third morning, with that spell of 11 overs, was absolutely phenomenal. He kept us alive and constantly threatened [the opposition], which is a tribute to his skills and ability.”





Ashwin had drawn level with Harbhajan (417 wickets in 103 matches), one of India’s finest spinners, when he took the wicket of New Zealand opener Will Young towards the end of the fourth day’s play. Chief coach Dravid said that the Tamil Nadu ace has evolved over the years.





“He (Ashwin) has just evolved; he has just kept growing. He is one of those guys who keeps thinking about the game, keeps changing and keeps evolving. That is why he [has] got to where he has. You don’t achieve what Ashwin has achieved without growing, improving and evolving. It is a pleasure to have someone like him in the dressing room and work with [him]. I am really happy for him,” Dravid was full of praise for Ashwin.



